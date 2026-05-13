There’s no place like home
As the market stalls, the dream of homeownership is apparently still alive in Kansas. But because we can’t all live in Wichita, Congress is trying to get housing back on track.
President Donald Trump on Monday called on the House of Representatives to pass the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, linking the bill to the housing-affordability demands he made during his February State of the Union address.
“Senators Bernie Moreno and Tim Scott have worked to ensure my call becomes a reality, and have a Bill which has passed the Sena…
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