The week in housing news
As affordability declines nationally, leaders across the country experiment locally.
Mortgage rates continue to dominate national housing headlines, but beneath the macroeconomic noise, there are development projects, zoning reforms, and policy fights that are shaping the landscape. From Tampa to San Francisco, local and state leaders are experimenting with different ways to increase housing supply. Here’s what stood out this week.
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