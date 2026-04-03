Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Eliot's avatar
Eliot
Apr 3

Mamdani also not just totally reversed his position on homeless encampment sweeps but also got the NYC DSA co-chair to defend the sweeps on Brian Lehrer’s show lol

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Calvin Blick's avatar
Calvin Blick
Apr 3

The answer about homelessness doesn’t quite seem to address the question. I’m sure the guy who asked it was aware that some of the “homeless” do have places to live. The homeless issue really hurts Democrats because not only are they not fixing the problem, but they seem committed to actually making it worse by doing absolutely nothing to prevent homeless people from completely taking over public infrastructure. Admittedly Democrats in office have made progress in this area over the past 3-4 years, but much of the rhetoric on the Left is still supportive of the theory of homelessness that held that clearing homeless encampments was unconstitutional and that is still probably the view from the left most often heard on the issue.

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