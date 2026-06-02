Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
4h

Something I'm curious what you think about, that seems like it would have been included here is the strategy of borrowing against your assets to keep your tax bill down and not having to pay for it as a realized capital gain. I'm not a tax wonk but every time I hear about this approach It feels like a big unfairness in the tax code that punishes high income w2 folks and allows the top earners to really avoid full taxation of their assets.

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Miles's avatar
Miles
3hEdited

I don't think it is coincidence that this growth in asset prices aligns with massive government deficits. As best I can tell, when the government pushes a dollar into the system, it circulates amongst people who NEED to spend until eventually it reaches people wealthy enough to save that dollar. At which point they usually add it to the giant pile of money sitting in the capital markets.

For all the old talk of "trickle down" economics, as best I can tell the mechanism is much more "trickle up" with a few cents of profit getting skimmed off every transaction and sequestered in financial assets.

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