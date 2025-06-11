Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Sam Tobin-Hochstadt's avatar
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
Jun 11, 2025

I think many people do not yet appreciate the degree to which Hindu nationalism is going to be an issue in the 21st century. We're used to Chinese and Russian and American nationalism having a big effect on world affairs, India is very large, and Hindutva is very organized, aggressive, and violent.

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InMD's avatar
InMD
Jun 11, 2025

For the record there was no need to make this politically relevant for it to be interesting, not that I minded. I'd have liked it just as much if the scope was limited to a comparative book report.

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