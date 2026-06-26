The SAVE America Act (and related orders), explained
Trump says he won’t sign a popular housing bill until Congress passes his voting overhaul.
President Donald Trump’s effort to enact the SAVE America Act, his proposal to overhaul federal election rules, has run into a series of setbacks over the past week. Frustrated by the bill’s lack of progress in the Senate, he…
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