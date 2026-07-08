Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Rustbelt Andy's avatar
Rustbelt Andy
4hEdited

1) most people have a shockingly low belief in their ability to change things, seeing themselves as victims of circumstances. Think the term is agency. This may be an alien concept to many slow boring readers, but that seems like the human default these days.

2) this is compounded by the elite overproduction thing, which once you see you cannot unsee. Most people would rather jockey for status within group as opposed to being the agents of change they want to see.

I think those two things explain most of the infuriating behavior that Matt writes about.

Yes, “you can just do things”. But deep down, most people don’t believe they can, so look to the next best way to win the status game.

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Lewis Avi's avatar
Lewis Avi
3hEdited

I don’t understand why you keep asserting a premise where being moderate or appealing to swing voters is in tension with being a charming person? Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were both moderate Democrats who were compelling and charming politicians. Very little of what makes Mamdani a likeable person has to do with his ideological positions. As you yourself say it’s all about issue positioning, why is it hard to imagine a version of Mamdani that has all the same qualities but he’s just more moderate. There are some universal skills that make for a good politician like public speaking, retail campaigning. Is there a universal law that moderate establishment democrats have to be old and unimpressive speakers?

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