Advocates demand Joe Biden cancel student debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi /Stringer via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has wielded executive power in creative and aggressive ways.

Some of these efforts have failed in court, but he’s also scored important victories. It’s useful and important for Democrats to study both Trump’s successes and the latest legal doctrines when considering how to govern if they take power in 2029 or 2033.

But I’ve noticed a perverse tendency for Democrats to mirror-image Trump.

For example, why would you call something Project 2029? Sure, yes, engage in some planning for the next administration — everyone does that — but why the desire to specifically echo the Trump branding even when, as in this case, the branding was a failure he had to disavow?