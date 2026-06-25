Slow Boring

Slow Boring

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Casey's avatar
Casey
6m

The NYT homepage headline yesterday was "Democratic Leaders Want the Party to Moderate. Its Base Has Other Ideas." on a story that was about the three NYC house seats that the Mamdani team swept. That framing drives me nuts because it's both incorrect (since when do three of the most progressive seats in the country represent the national base?) and because it plays directly into the emerging GOP comeback narrative ("Democrats are crazy leftists who can't be trusted")

I think so much of the need for a national rebrand is just getting the media to stop focusing on the left on left politics of LA and NYC and start focusing on owning the cons. That's really the difference between right wing media and "main stream". Right wing media is only focused on owning libs. I love beating Republicans. It brings me such joy. Why can't we get a media that relentlessly celebrates GOP fuckups and dances on their political graves when they get owned?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dan's avatar
Dan
6m

This gets close to why I'm generally pessimistic. Sure feels like the Dems might get somewhere if thy genuinely tried to win. But that doesn't appear to be a considered option.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Yglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture