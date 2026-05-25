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Slow Boring

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LucyTrice's avatar
LucyTrice
11hEdited

Around 1990 I went to work for an engineering firm that had started in construction testing and branched into environmental assessment. This was in NC.

Memorial Day was not a company holiday at the time, but the office manager made sure we had a nice company provided picnic lunch in observance.

And so I learned Memorial Day was a Northern holiday and there was still contention over it's observance. Within a couple of years it did become a paid day off.

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Richard Gadsden's avatar
Richard Gadsden
11h

The last Monday in May is a traditional holiday in England too (English and Scottish public holidays are very different because of the religious divide between Anglican and Presbyterian).

It was originally the day following Whit Sunday (ie Pentecost), seven weeks after Easter, but was fixed as the last Monday in May in 1972. The shared date with Memorial Day is purely coincidental.

Very few perceive it as a religious observance (Christians who observe Whitsun do so on the Easter-related date) and it's origins are mostly forgotten.

It's main significance is as the beginning of Summer (which the present heatwave here is emphasising) and also as the start of the end-of-(high)-school examinations season, with GCSEs and A levels generally starting tomorrow.

A typical GCSE student (at the end of Year 11, ie 10th Grade) may take 25-30 exams, typically around two to two and a half hours, while an A level student Y13 / 12th Grade) will take fewer, perhaps 10, but they will be three hours each. These will be long hard weeks of work sitting in uncooled sports halls, answering challenging questions on which university entry will depend. For most educated English people these are an experience burned deep into the psyche.

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