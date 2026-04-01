The Iran war is raising your mortgage rate
Inventory is finally rising, but war-driven increases in mortgage rates are making it harder for buyers to take advantage.
Housing markets were rocked this week by a jarring spike in the cost of borrowing. According to Freddie Mac, as of March 31, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage sat above 6.5 percent — the highest rate since August.
The culprit is soaring oil prices …
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