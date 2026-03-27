Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
Mar 27

I think the most important factor for solid B cities is governments not taking economic growth for granted. For example, Seattle has now spent years fighting with its largest employer, Amazon, which has had serious negative impacts, but the city is mostly doing fine. Columbus does not have the luxury of being able to pursue policies like that.

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Just Some Guy's avatar
Just Some Guy
Mar 27

College town/state capital combo seems pretty resilient. Austin, Madison, Columbus...

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