Slow Boring

Slow Boring

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
May 1

It's odd that Singapore appears in the answer to the Social Security question but not in the answer to public sector employment.

Lee Kuan Yew, the founding father of Singapore, famously said, " If you pay peanuts, you will end up with monkeys." As a result, Singapore has one of the most highly compensated public sectors in the world. It is also has very high standards and has very little corruption.

This is a policy choice and one that the Singaporeans themselves talk about a lot.

Reply
Share
63 replies
Bryan Adams's avatar
Bryan Adams
May 1

"Politicians play games with budgets to avoid bad financial optics" seems like common bad pattern. In Boston, we paid $100M in police overtime because (quoting my local Axios email):

Accurately budgeting for the real cost of police overtime would look like a massive increase to the BPD budget, and that would be hard to explain to residents, according to Wu.

"It would be seen as a 20 to 30 percent increase in that budget, which is not palatable, and it's hard to get that nuance out," Wu told the Globe this month.

Wu telling the Globe that she's concerned about the optics of ... accurately accounting for police expense? Seems very hard to build a high functioning government with this kind of silliness at the core.

Reply
Share
13 replies
438 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Yglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture