The abundance agenda has arrived
The biggest federal housing package in a generation becomes law.
The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is officially federal law. Congress passed it with bipartisan majorities but, rather than sign it, President Donald Trump let the constitutional clock run out and the bill became law on Saturday. Supporters are calling it the most significant piece of fe…
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