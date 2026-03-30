Testing Trump’s influence
As Democrats gain momentum across the country, Republicans rely on redistricting, voting laws, and court rulings to reshape the battlefield.
Republicans faced a wake-up call last week as incumbents with endorsements and money on their side lost to weaker-looking G.O.P. candidates and even Democrats. Meanwhile, a federal conversation about voting rights makes everything less clear.
Incu…
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