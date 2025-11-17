Tariff chaos hits American agriculture
Trump’s unpredictable trade policies are reshaping the farm economy. One day he slashes tariffs; the next he strains markets. For some farmers and ranchers, the uncertainty is crushing.
The Trump administration has made American agriculture a central lever in its economic agenda, using tariffs and trade policy as tools to influence prices and the cost of living.
But frequent and abrupt shifts, including last week’s rollback of tarif…
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