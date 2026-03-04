Supply, skepticism, and scandal
A blockbuster Senate vote, shaky fee waivers, and a study that says building won’t bring affordability in this lifetime all hit the housing conversation.
It was a busy week in housing policy: Congress continues to consider major housing legislation, Portland discovered that incentive programs are harder to evaluate than they look, a U.C. Ber…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.