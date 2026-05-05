Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Casey's avatar
Casey
May 5Edited

I think the confusion stems from people believing (me until this morning) that fixed income meant you relied on income from a source which paid a defined amount (social security, pension), rather than on income you controlled, like wages (work more to earn more) or drawing down investments/individual retirement accounts (you choose how much to withdraw). I legit did not know old school fixed income was income fixed in nominal terms, and I suspect most people (including those on social security and other retirement programs with automatic CoL adjustments) don't either!

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Alex M's avatar
Alex M
May 5

Seniors living on a fixed income is the same as millennials "living paycheck to paycheck": The number of people actually in that economic condition is dwarfed by the number of people who have placed themselves into that category based on vibes,

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