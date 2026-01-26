Retirements are changing the map
The combination of open seats and recent Democratic overperformance is producing a midterm map that looks unusually fluid.
Earlier this month, I provided an overview of the races to watch in advance of the 2026 midterm elections. Even in the last few weeks, more sitting members of Congress have announced their retirements and dozens of candidates have jumped into races from Georgia to Alaska.
The fundamentals all point in the same direction: Democrats have momentum from thei…
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