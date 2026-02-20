Republicans are complaining about a redistricting war they started
An avoidable, somewhat pointless fight is roiling America’s House maps.
A Virginia judge temporarily blocked Democrats’ redistricting push on Thursday, halting a bid to flip four congressional seats. For the G.O.P., this move came as a relief in a nationwide redistricting battle.
“The Virginia courts have ruled ag…
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