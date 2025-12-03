Prices rise and experiments abound
Amid HUD shake-ups and rising costs, local governments experiment with new models to keep homes affordable.
Housing systems across the United States are under pressure from multiple directions. Changes to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have left local providers scrambling to maintain programs, while cities are getting creative with existing laws and turning to zoning refo…
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