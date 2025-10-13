Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Oct 13, 2025

A link to the comments when this post ran back in August. https://www.slowboring.com/p/postcards-from-the-wrong-side-of/comments

And a congratulations to those involved in securing the release of the Israeli hostages taken two years ago. I hope they are received safely and can recover from their ordeal.

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David Abbott's avatar
David Abbott
Oct 13, 2025

Matt deserves a day off, but the demos demands more content.

A perfect opportunity for a natural experiment. Every federal holiday, AI can write an article “in the style of Yglesias” on a seasonally appropriate theme — food security on Thanksgiving, immigration on Columbus Day, defense policy on Memorial Day.

Over time, we can watch the essays improve and joke about the withering of the Anthropocene Substack economy, when things like human seasonal rhythms still mattered.

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