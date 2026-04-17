Slow Boring

Slow Boring

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
City Of Trees's avatar
City Of Trees
Apr 17Edited

The content this week begins Monday morning with basketball, and ends Friday evening with baseball. Excellent work done, Slow Boring.

Reply
Share
23 replies
Scott Blanchard's avatar
Scott Blanchard
Apr 17

Fantastic journalism, Halina.

Reply
Share
1 reply
116 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Yglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture