One state could tip the House
As Virginia voters weigh a controversial redistricting plan, new results from New Jersey to California sharpen the national outlook.
Election Day is still seven months away, but the last week brought forth some new indicators of what could happen come November. An easy Democratic win in New Jersey, a Virginia redistricting referendum that could fli…
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