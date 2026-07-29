One block, two fights
In San Francisco’s Marina District, two developments are facing very different public responses. Plus, there are some promising affordability solutions this week.
A numbers update before I get into this week’s trove of housing news:
According to Builder Magazine’s analysis, home prices fell in real terms in May. The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller National Index posted only a 1.1 percent annual gain, well below the month’s 4.2 percent infl…
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