Slow Boring

Slow Boring

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unset's avatar
Unset
May 3

"This is a generation that grew up with divorce as a background condition."

Which has been the norm since Gen X was young. The US divorce rate peaked from 1979–1981. Gazeth Past Thy Navel.

Reply
Share
6 replies
SD's avatar
SD
May 4

Huge caveat with my comments. I married when I was 23 and have been married for over 30 years. We had our first kid after 9 years of marriage, at the end of grad school.

I 100% agree with this person in the article: "His conclusion, offered with some regret, was that the security they’re waiting for is largely illusory." Even in your 30s or 40s, your jobs might take you to different cities; a family member might become very sick and you move or leave your job to be with them; you might lose a job or have something financially devastating, like a fire, set you back; and on and on. I am old enough to know that these sorts of things are not particularly uncommon. Don't get married just for the heck of it, but if what you are waiting for stability, well, stop waiting and just do it. In a perfect world, I would have had kids younger than I did for the same reason.

Reply
Share
1 reply
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Yglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture