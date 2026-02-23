Nearly a week out from Texas
National numbers look good for Democrats. The early primary races look murkier.
A CNN/SSRS poll out this morning suggests that only 36 percent of American adults approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing. Since he took office, Trump has lost ground across essentially every demographic category, with double-digit drops among Latino Americans, young voters, and independents. Even the usually strong approval ratings from his …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.