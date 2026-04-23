Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Sam Tobin-Hochstadt's avatar
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
Apr 23

I will offer another idea in the same spirit: we should have a national ID system along with comprehensive administrative data about where everyone lives. This would simplify many different government and business processes, make the administrative state work better, solve questions like voter ID, and would not meaningfully impact anyone's privacy.

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Sean O.'s avatar
Sean O.
Apr 23Edited

Members of Congress should be paid a lot more. Considering that Congress hasn't given itself a pay raise in nearly 20 years shows that this idea is not popular. Many of my coworkers believe that members of Congress are paid too much as it is. Do we really expect members of Congress to work solely out of their own goodwill and sense of duty?

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