Municipalities rethink their approach as office vacancies reach record highs
Should empty offices be allowed to define the future of cities?
Remote and hybrid work policies left over from the Covid-19 pandemic have hollowed out urban cores, and municipalities have not recovered. Beyond low levels of public-transit ridership and a commercial-real-estate crisis, empty downtowns mean fewer c…
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