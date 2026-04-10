Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Brandon Sorensen's avatar
Brandon Sorensen
Apr 10

Bandwidth consumption is not a good proxy for unhealthy relationships to the internet. There are innumerable ways to consume a lot of data that are healthy and even economically productive.

How many hours could I spent reading incendiary articles or 4chan posts in the same bandwidth budget of a 10-minute educational YouTube video in 4K?

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Apr 10

Paraphrasing Matt's conversation with that unnamed politician: "When asked about climate change, the politician lied to me. Then I indicated I didn't like that lie. So he gave me a different lie that I liked better."

I'm convinced that nothing Donald Trump does -- the lies, the corruption, the societal crimes great and small -- is any different *in kind* than any other politician. He turns most dials all the way up to 11, but he is doing the same stuff the rest of them do, just in less elegant, less genteel ways than the rest of the lot. We often ask "how could those rubes who voted for him not see he was lying all the time?" The answer is that we all vote for liars, just different ones.

Perhaps this is too cynical. But it's early and I haven't had my second cup of coffee yet.

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