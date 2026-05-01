More of Halina’s hottest takes
Plus recommendations
Happy Friday! I have a longer piece about young adults’ attitudes toward marriage coming on Sunday, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, I am feeling kind of spicy, so I thought I’d share some takes and, as always, some weekend recommendations.
Without further ado:
It is okay to not want children. This take comes from the discourse around the New Yor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.