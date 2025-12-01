Minnesota’s long road to restitution
As prosecutors charge dozens with social-services fraud, the long, uneven process of tracing stolen funds and securing restitution shows how difficult it is to make victims whole.
Earlier this fall, federal prosecutors charged eight individuals in what they said would be the first wave of arrests connected to a sweeping fraud scheme tied to Minnes…
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