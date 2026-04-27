Maps, maps, and more maps
The fight over congressional districts is entering its most consequential chapter yet.
The redistricting wars continue to be a dominant storyline this midterm cycle, with Democrats notching up a narrow referendum win in Virginia and Republicans preparing to retaliate with a new map in Florida. Weak polling for President Donald …
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