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J. Willard Gibbs's avatar
J. Willard Gibbs
Jan 22

You were pretty dismissive of David R and Geoffrey G's questions about consumer protections. "That's just the price we have to pay for living in the most dynamic economy in the world" does a lot of hand waving. People's complaints about expending mental energy trying to navigate through all the enshittification are legitimate, and I don't know who it serves (other than shareholders) for market economies to trend in that direction.

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Dilan Esper's avatar
Dilan Esper
Jan 22

On the simplicity tax thing, I think many people who complain about the airlines etc. don't realize that if everyone was charged the same price it would actually be higher. They fancy a world where there's no ticket scalpers and everyone pays $60 to see Taylor Swift, but in fact if there was no scalping she'd charge everyone $1,000 or whatever.

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