Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Nikuruga
Feb 19

That level of poverty described in the 1988 speech (which was describing Jackson’s own childhood in the 50s) has become less salient because it just doesn’t really exist in the US today—people do not have outhouses for bathrooms or lack running water or unable to afford socks even in the poorest inner-city areas.

On some level it’s all relative and abundance is just the flip side of the coin. But it does seem to be the death knell for traditional social democratic economics-focused leftism when poverty of the type described by Jackson no longer exists in the first world. Maybe if we had a world government we could revive that type of leftism by focusing on this kind of poverty that does still exist in the third world.

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Alan
Feb 19

I was an adult throughout this period. You fail to mention how the wind was taken out of Jesse Jackson's sails when his organization, Operation PUSH, was rocked with financial mismanagement, scandal and blatant self dealing (shades of Trump). His failure to run his own house efficiently and honestly doomed him to play a far lesser role than he could have.

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