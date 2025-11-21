Jeffrey Epstein: A comprehensive timeline
How the saga unfolded
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a bill ordering the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. The department has 30 days to comply, but Trump’s signature doesn’t guarantee the public will see everything.
The documents scheduled to become public are from the F.B.I.’s and the Justice Department (D.O.J.)’s investigative files into Epstein …
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