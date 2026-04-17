Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Brandon Sorensen's avatar
Brandon Sorensen
Apr 17Edited

I do ML in my day job and was working toward an advanced degree in the field of natural language processing when the now-famous Attention Is All You Need paper released. It really was transformative for my field, and was recognized as such at the time. But I don’t think even most smart and informed people working in ML anticipated that this model architecture would produce the capabilities we see today in less than 10 years’ time. I, along with many people in the field I talk to, continue to be astounded by what these models can do, even with their limitations.

That is to say, I am skeptical there is much correlation between the depth of one’s understanding of the linear algebra techniques that undergird the transformer architecture and one’s ability to make accurate predictions about what impacts these algorithms will have on society.

We shouldn’t fall into the trap of assuming the nerds, myself included, have any secret wisdom about the future. As a group, we were wrong about the second-order effects of the internet, and I suspect those predictions were made with much more earnestness than the pitches the AI companies are making.

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David Abbott's avatar
David Abbott
Apr 17

The center-left media refuses to admit that in much of Europe, immigrants commit crimes at meaningfully higher rates than natives. A lot of this is a composition effect — Europeans are heavily socialized and well-behaved, so admitting almost any other group will mechanically push crime rates up. Germany's 2023 police data makes the point cleanly: non-Germans are about 15% of the population but 41% of violent crime suspects, and asylum seekers specifically were roughly 2% of the population and 15% of rape and sexual assault suspects in 2017 (the pattern has held since). Yes, young-male demographics and socioeconomic status explain part of the gap — but only part.

The problem is European elites don't want to admit this. Rather than an honest discussion of the tradeoffs — more disorder versus a younger, more dynamic workforce and a shored-up welfare state — voters get force-fed pieties about equality that don't match what they see on the street. Add the fact that subsidizing unproductive new arrivals strains the welfare state rather than rescuing it, and the electoral success of the European right makes sense.

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