Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Rafael Yglesias's avatar
Rafael Yglesias
Mar 25

I don't think Matt gives me enough credit for being the most out of touch father possible, a high school dropout surrounded by people who were ashamed if they didn't have a graduate degree, a Boomer novelist who never read The New Yorker, a feature film screenwriter who'd rather watch TV, a man who went to the theater every week and yet never made use of the real reason for going, to tell people, once a show was sold out, that "they had to see it." I was so out of touch I wasn't in touch with the out of touch!

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Casey
Mar 25

The study you linked showing 49% of US adults are at or below a 6th grade reading level had some other bangers, like 21% of all US adults are functionally illiterate, and that when you look at the 16-74 demographic 54% of them are at or below 6th grade reading levels!

A bit of a tip of the iceberg/dark matter moment for me. Really signals that not only are we out of touch as consumers of written content, it might even be impossible for us to become in touch unless we interact directly with the masses as they're not going to be writing up and sharing their experiences!

Helps make a lot more sense of Trump's appeal - he clearly has an intuitive understanding of that group and is way more in touch with them than we are.

Also casts an interesting light on the Discourse happening around the "transition" from a literate to/back to a verbal culture.

Did we ever have a truly universal literate culture? Is the Neil Postman angle that the masses were forced to be more literate in the age before mass broadcast true, or is it that we've been living with intellectual dark matter for centuries with ~half of the population never really being literate to a sophisticated degree? Was journalism better at having the pulse of the average American in the monoculture days when journalists themselves were sampled from broader swathes of society?

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