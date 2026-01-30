Immigration enforcement’s accountability gap
This funding fight — and possible shutdown — exposes institutional failures that have allowed ICE to skirt standard law-enforcement protocols.
The Senate is currently voting on a deal struck Thursday that separates Department of Homeland Security (D.H.S.) funding from five other spending bills and gives lawmakers two weeks to negotiate a new deal on immigration enforcement.
If this vo…
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