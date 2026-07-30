Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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James Shields's avatar
James Shields
25m

The US political reforms that will be needed to regain global credibility is under-discussed. At minimum some combination of dramatic limits to the president's tariff and war powers should be on the table.

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Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
31m

"I’ve defended the logic of the Biden and Trump administrations’ efforts to keep these cars out and prevent China from totally dominating the global automobile supply chain."

Trying to "prevent China from totally dominating the global automobile supply chain," would be smart policy. Import restricions on Chinese EV's do just the opposite. The correct policy is to subsidze US EV production, encouraging sales into the global market.

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