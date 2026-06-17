Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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mathew's avatar
mathew
4h

"A provision in the Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964 mandates an open-ended review whenever federal funding would affect jobs, effectively blocking the automation of legacy subway systems. Amending the statute to explicitly guarantee worker protections

"

You don't want to give the workers protections at all. Automation is good. Getting rid of unnecessary jobs is good. That's how you control cost.

Public transit is not a jobs program. It's a program to move people from place to place

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Kenny Easwaran's avatar
Kenny Easwaran
3h

I see that most of the comments on this are saying, “why are you making all these proposals about making the process better instead of just punishing the people I think are to blame?”

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