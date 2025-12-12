How large public universities model their funding
Legal and political constraints keep academic, athletic, and other budgets largely separate.
In yesterday’s post, “American higher education is adrift,” Matt proposed a reconsideration of the mission and goals of higher ed in this country, alongside a recalibration of the sector’s spending. He put it this way: “The University of Alabama lazy river and water sli…
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