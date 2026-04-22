Housing policy keeps running into the same problems
Federal gridlock and local bottlenecks continue to slow down construction. Meanwhile, people are scrambling for housing.
Across different levels of government, the center of gravity in housing policy has shifted. There is no longer much disagreement about whether supply is constrained. Instead, there’s more disagreement about which constraints to loosen first. A stalled federa…
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