Housing on the ballot and beyond
In elections across the country, some housing measures passed handily while others failed, as affordability pressures mount and new projects and policy shifts shape the market.
Housing was on ballots across the U.S. this week, with mixed results reflecting the country’s uneven approach to development. Ballot measures in cities from Denver to New York advanced housing and infrastructure funding, while Austin vote…
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