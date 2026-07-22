Housing is at the top of everyone’s agenda
New polling, research, investment, and shifting investor behavior all point to housing’s growing influence on voters, markets, states, and lawmakers.
Federal law curbing institutional single-family purchases is already reshaping investor behavior, while some states are moving independently on supply and affordability legislation. Meanwhile, new research suggests the affordability problem may be even worse than previously t…
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