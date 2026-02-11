Housing has a pulse ... and a reckoning
Bipartisan breakthrough in Washington, implementation chaos in California, rent control revival in Massachusetts, and a case against abundance
The nationwide housing push is entering a new phase. Washington just cleared its first significant housing bill in half a century. Governors are cutting red tape to speed up production. Even churches are getting in on the action, turning parking lots into apartments. And yet, impl…
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