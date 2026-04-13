Good environment, bad party
Trump’s approval rating is in the gutter, and Democrats lead the generic ballot. But Swalwell imploded, and a Senate primary devolved into a Hasan Piker debate. The midterms are Democrats’ to lose.
Tuesday was a clarifying evening in American politics, and though Democrats did not win across the board, they still have reason to feel encouraged.
In Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Trump-endorsed Republican Clay Fuller won the special el…
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