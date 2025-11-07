Democrats sweep Georgia’s quiet election
In an off-year vote that was nearly empty, Democrats crushed Republican incumbents in two statewide races, winning the party’s biggest margins in decades.
It was one of the quietest elections Georgia has ever held, and one of the most successful for Democrats.
In the middle of an off-year election that most voters ignored, Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard dominated Republican incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson in Georgia’s Public Service Commission races, winning nearly 63 percent of the vote…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.