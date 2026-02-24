Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Falous's avatar
Falous
Feb 24

As an investor in industrial scale RenEng, Grid. Grid. Grid. My obsession during the Biden Admin where they were not taking this seriously - time to build out this infra is not like playing in IT.

Transmission (long distance), Distribution (local)

Interconnections (regional interconnects) expanded and reinforced to enable at-scale power exchange and RenEng timing arbitrages to reduce issues of wasted production and equally

Capacity on existing lines (lower cost up-front capital upgrade w new tech) increased to reduce congestions.

Expanded lines

Without grid expansion like crazy, RenEnergy is going nowhere, prices are going to skyrocket overall no water generation sourcing.

It would be highly appropriate to have a national funding backing this rather than putting on the backs of local and regional ratepayers

Analagous to the 1950s-1960s highway expansion.

Except it's energy super-highways.

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MagellanNH's avatar
MagellanNH
Feb 24Edited

Loved the wonkiness of this and glad Matt is digging into this. Utility regulation doesn't get much attention aside from occasional superficial "the rates are too dam high" takes.

My opinion on the competitive generation vs centrally planned generation debate is that the electricity sector more dynamic and less predictable than it's been in decades. When times are uncertain and rates of innovation and risk are at their highest, market competition generally does much much better than central planning.

IMO, looking at a paper analyzing electricity restructuring in 2008 misses the biggest stress test of restructured markets we've had so far. When fracked gas dramatically lowered the cost of gas generation vs coal, restructured markets proved themselves much better at reacting to the shift and at saving ratepayers money quickly. Uneconomic coal plants were retired much faster in restructured markets because investors knew their plants were sunk costs that couldn't and wouldn't be able to compete. They ate the losses and moved on. In monopoly markets, regulators didn't want to admit to the huge losses that would show up on ratepayer bills as stranded costs. So they kept the uneconomic plants running for much longer at ratepayers' ultimate expense.

The example above shows the real benefit of competitive generation. The main distinction between the two models is who holds onto risk. In the competitive generation model, investors hold risk and if things don't go as expected (eg a plant becomes uneconomic), they take the hit rather than ratepayers. In the monopoly model, ratepayers hold all the risk and have to guarantee payments to utilities even if a plant turns out to not be economic down the road.

The thing is, we're in a period of rapid load growth from data centers and electrification. On top of that, innovation on the generation side is going like gangbusters. Ten years out, we just don't know what load will be or what the most economic generation mix will be. This dynamic environment is where competitive markets outshine central planning by a huge margin.

IMO, anyone that thinks monopoly regulation of power generation is going to serve ratepayers better over the next 10 years is badly mistaken.

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