Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 14, 2025

I used to listen to the Weeds and get really interested in kind of technocratic details. The white paper of the week was always fun and I cannot count how often I want to say something about how most universal systems aren’t single payer and all payer rate setting controls costs in these systems and recite something I learned was really high.

And it turns out the dividing line between me and people left of me was much more affect about capitalism/status quo was way greater than I realized. People want to post memes about health care not understand it.

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Allan's avatar
Allan
Oct 14, 2025

This post is emblematic of what I find kind of annoying about the Politix podcast and the Pod Save bros and everything. There’s a lot of talk about politics and positioning and everything but very little talk about first principles policies. I respect socialists, silly as they may be, because they’re actually willing to say what they believe. Most normie progressive pundits only frame being opposed to the far left as a matter of strategy as opposed to actually disagreeing on the merits.

Like, if you disagree with the administration on healthcare or immigration or whatever it would be nice to talk about what you actually believe. (This criticism is aimed leftward because I’ve given up all hope of non-libertarian conservatives being able to think about policies.)

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